Karunanidhi stable, politicos visit hospital, pour wishes on Twitter

Chennai: DMK president Karunanidhi, who was shifted to a private hospital in Chennai due to dip in blood pressure, is stable. The 94-year-old leader was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Kauvery Hospital at around 1:30 am on Saturday.

Karunanidhi's condition has hogged attention over the past couple of days, with political leaders from across the spectrum lining up to visit him. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will meet Karunanidhi at the hospital on Sunday.

DMK leaders, including party working president and Karunanidhi's son M K Stalin, and other frontline leaders such as Duraimurugan, Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi and former Union minister A Raja were present at the hospital.

The DMK veteran's estranged son and former DMK leader M K Alagiri, who was expelled from the party by the DMK chief in January 2014 after a prolonged struggle for power with his younger brother Stalin, also visited his father's house and the hospital.

Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit visited the hospital and enquired about the health of Karunanidhi with hospital authorities, Stalin and other members of the DMK president's family.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami said that the state government was ready to provide all possible medical assistance to the ailing Karunanidhi, who was a five-time CM if it was approached.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, wished Karunanidhi a speedy recovery and tweeted, "Kalaignar M Karunanidhi is a born fighter. I am sure he will fight back and return fast to good health. Wish him a speedy recovery."

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and said, "My prayers for Sh Karunanidhi's fast recovery." State health minister C Vijayabaskar also wished the DMK supremo a speedy recovery.

After receiving the news about Karunanidhi being admitted to the hospital, party cadre from various parts of the state poured in there chanting "long live Thalaivar" (leader) and "meendu vaa thalaiva," (come back, leader).

Karunanidhi, who turned 94 last month, was admitted to hospital in Chennai on July 18. The hospital had said he had undergone a procedure to replace his tracheostomy tube. He had the tube placed in December 2016 to help improve his breathing. Karunanidhi had been discharged after the procedure on July 23.

