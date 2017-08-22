AIADMK crisis: 22 MLAs join Dhinakaran camp, claims DMK president Stalin
A day after the two rival AIADMK factions came together, a new crisis seems to be brewing inside the party. Twenty-two legislators decided to stand with party deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran and withdrew support to Chief Minister Edapaddi Palaniswami.
Earlier today, the rebel MLAs met the Governor CV Rao and said that they have no confidence in the Chief Minister K Palaniswami. DMK President MK Stalin also demanded a trust vote.
Here are the Live news updates of the new crisis engulfing AIADMK:
Latest Updates
What is the problem? Let them go to Pondicherry!: P.Vetriivel,Dinakaran-Sasikala camp on question of MLAs being moved to a Puducherry resort pic.twitter.com/Wc2B0XWVCb
— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2017
Thimirappa, a TTV Dinakaran/Sasikala supporter outside Dinakaran's residence in Chennai pic.twitter.com/k6yfW4UaMn
— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2017
#Visuals TTV #Dinakaran supporting 19 MLAs arrive at Raj Bhawan to meet TN Governor C Vidyasagar Rao #AIADMKMerger pic.twitter.com/IUzeCPOVft
— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2017
