AIADMK crisis: 22 MLAs join Dhinakaran camp, claims DMK president Stalin

A day after the two rival AIADMK factions came together, a new crisis seems to be brewing inside the party. Twenty-two legislators decided to stand with party deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran and withdrew support to Chief Minister Edapaddi Palaniswami.

Earlier today, the rebel MLAs met the Governor CV Rao and said that they have no confidence in the Chief Minister K Palaniswami. DMK President MK Stalin also demanded a trust vote.

Here are the Live news updates of the new crisis engulfing AIADMK: