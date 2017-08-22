close
AIADMK crisis: 22 MLAs join Dhinakaran camp, claims DMK president Stalin

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 15:36
Zee Media Bureau
File photo

A day after the two rival AIADMK factions came together, a new crisis seems to be brewing inside the party. Twenty-two legislators decided to stand with party deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran and withdrew support to Chief Minister Edapaddi Palaniswami.

Earlier today, the rebel MLAs met the Governor CV Rao and said that they have no confidence in the Chief Minister K Palaniswami. DMK President MK Stalin also demanded a trust vote.

Here are the Live news updates of the new crisis engulfing AIADMK:

Latest Updates

15:36 PM
15:35 PM

Our priority is party, government may come and go but we have to safeguard party, says P Vetriivel, TTV faction on MLAs withdrawing support from Tamil Nadu government: ANI

15:28 PM

DMK's MK Stalin wrote to Tamil Nadu Governor CV Rao requesting to direct Edappadi K Palaniswami to prove his majority in the assembly immediately: ANI

 

15:20 PM

TTV Dinakaran, AIADMK deputy general secretary and nephew of jailed general secretary VK Sasikala, has sacked party member and lawmaker Vaithilingam following his comment on Sasikala yesterday, reported ANI.

15:17 PM

"We have told the Governor that we will be taking steps to change Chief Minister K Palaniswami," said Sasikala-Dinakaran loyalist Thangathamizh Chelvan while speaking to a television channel.

15:14 PM
15:12 PM
15:11 PM

Earlier today, 19 MLAs supporting TTV Dinakaran met Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao at Raj .

15:08 PM

The two factions of the AIADMK – one lead by O Panneerselvam (OPS) while the other led by Chief Minister Edapaddi Palaniswami (EPS) – merged on Monday. The party also sacked the now jailed VK Sasikala as general secretary.

15:05 PM

TTV Dinakaran supporting MLAs reach his residence ahead of their meeting with Tamil Nadu Governor CV Rao, reported ANI.

First Published: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 15:37
