हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Karunanidhi burial at Marina awaits court ruling: Live updates

The DMK is arguing that Karunanidhi should be given a burial site on the Marina Beach considering he has been Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu five times.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 8, 2018 - 07:42
Comments |
The body of DMK leader M Karunanidhi being brought to his residence in Chennai's Gopalapuram on Tuesday night. (Picture: PTI)

CHENNAI: Emotions are running high among cadres of the DMK in Tamil Nadu over the choice of burial site for their deceased leader, M Karunanidhi. The matter had started on the path to controversy even before the leader's death had been formally announced. The Madras High Court is set to weigh in on the issue around 8 am on Wednesday.

The DMK contends that Karunanidhi should be buried on the iconic Marina Beach, where his fellow former Chief Ministers CN Annadurai, MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa are interred. All three of them were Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at the time of their deaths, and arranging the space for their burial had not been an issue. The mausoleum complex is not only a prominent tourist attraction but also a point of focus of political energies multiple times a year.

The Tamil Nadu government, responding to a formal request from the DMK on Tuesday evening, had announced that in light of the legal question marks that have been raised even over the burial of then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa at the Marina site the government would not be able to accommodate Karunanidhi there. It had offered a different two-acre site in a different place.

The DMK had then taken the matter to the Madras High Court. Acting Chief Justice Huluvadi G Ramesh had conducted a late-night hearing around 10:30 pm on Tuesday and set the second hearing for 8 am.

Meanwhile, Karunanidhi's body is lying in state at the ceremonial Rajaji Hall for the public to pay their respects, even as his final resting place remains a bone of contention.

Here are live updates:

 

8 August 2018, 07:42 AM

8 August 2018, 07:05 AM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Pannerselvam have paid their respects Karunanidhi at the Rajaji Hall.

The two sides are now locked in controversy and in court over the choice of a burial site for the decesased DMK chief.

8 August 2018, 06:59 AM

DMK leader blames BJP, RSS for denial of Marina burial site for Karunanidhi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close