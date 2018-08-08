हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
M Karunanidhi

M Karunanidhi burial: Madras High Court order setback for proxy callers, says Randeep Singh Surjewala

Congress party has hailed the Madras High Court order on DMK's plea for M Karunanidhi's burial at Chennai's Marina Beach.

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday said the Madras High Court judgement to allow the burial of DMK supremo M. Karunanidhi at Marina Beach was a "setback for proxy callers".

"Huge setback for proxy callers of Delhi Durbar conspiring to deny Anna his rightful burial place. Rahulji strongly supported the idea of a memorial for Karunanidhi at Marina. Why are central/state governments silent?" Surjewala tweeted.

"Huge victory of justice for DMK. Long live Anna," he added.

The DMK had approached the high court after the Tamil Nadu government declined their request to allow burial of DMK President and the state's five-time Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, who breathed his last on Tuesday evening, at Marina Beach.

The party won the legal battle on Wednesday. 

