M Karunanidhi

M Karunanidhi continues to be under close watch; DMK supporters gather outside his residence

DMK veteran M Karunanidhi continues to be under close observation of the doctors in Chennai. 

CHENNAI: DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, whose health declined late on Monday, continues to be under observation of the doctors at the Kauvery hospital here on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a large number of DMK supporters and well-wishers have gathered outside Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram residence in Chennai.

The DMK veteran's daughter Kanimozhi and other family members are trying to pacify the crowd and briefing them about their beloved leader's health condition.

The doctors of Chennai’s Kauvery hospital had on Monday confirmed a sharp decline in the health of M Karunanidhi. Karunanidhi’s vital organ functions remained a challenge, the hospital said in the latest bulletin released late on Monday.

''There has been a decline in the medical condition of Kalaignar Dr M Karunanidhi, DMK President and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Maintaining his vital organ functions continues to remain a challenge considering his age-related ailments,” read the bulletin.

“His is on continuous monitoring and being treated with active medical support. His response to the medical interventions over the next 24 hours will determine the prognosis,” it further read.

Tamil Nadu Congress unit chief S Thirunavukkarasar had earlier said that there was “some setback” in Karunanidhi’s health on Monday morning, adding that the condition had improved since then.

After visiting the DMK patriarch in the hospital, he had said, "There was some setback in his health in the morning, after that it is improving. He is still under doctors' observation and treatment. I pray to God for his speedy recovery."

Kauvery Hospital, where the veteran Tamil Nadu politician is currently admitted, had last week said that the 94-year-old needs to be kept for an extended period 'due to age-related overall decline in his health.'

Karunanidhi was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital after his blood pressure dropped. His health deteriorated later, leading to well-wishers and party cadres flocking to the hospital.

Over the days since he has been hospitalised, at least 21 dedicated workers of the party lost their lives after they were unable to bear the "shock" of his illness. DMK working president MK Stalin, while mourning the death of 21 DMK members over Karunanidhi's ill health, had appealed to the cadres not to take any extreme step and maintain calm.

(With Agency inputs)

M Karunanidhi, M Karunanidhi health update, DMK veteran M Karunanidhi, Chennai, Kauvery Hospital, Tamil Nadu news

