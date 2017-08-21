close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Merger of AIADMK factions won't benefit people: Kanimozhi

The merger of two AIADMK factions would in no way be beneficial to the people of Tamil Nadu, DMK MP and the party's women's wing leader Kanimozhi said on Monday.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 19:15

Coimbatore: The merger of two AIADMK factions would in no way be beneficial to the people of Tamil Nadu, DMK MP and the party's women's wing leader Kanimozhi said on Monday.

Replying to a specific question on the merger, she told reporters at the airport here that it would benefit only the leaders and not help in solving the problems of the people.

Moreover, the people had not voted for these leaders and the continuation of the government itself was doubtful, she said.

When it was pointed out that Tamil film star Rajinikanth was being projected as an alternative force to the AIADMK and DMK by Gandhiya Makkal Iyakkam leader Tamilaruvi Maniyan, Kanimozhi said he had projected many persons in the past also.

Meanwhile, Viduthalai Chiraithagal Katchi president Thol Thirumavalavan said the fate of the state government would depend on the decision taken by the group of MLAs owing allegiance to sidelined AIADMK deputy general secretary T T V Dhinakaran.

Though the two factions have officially merged, unity and discipline in the merged party would be a question mark, he told reporters at the airport.

Besides, there was the possibility of a splinter group emerging from within, leading to another political confusion, he said, adding modalities and formalities might have been settled before the merger and formation of the new ministry.

TAGS

KanimozhiAIADMKTamil NaduCoimbatoreRajinikanthTamilaruvi ManiyanT T V Dhinakaran

From Zee News

Tamil Nadu

AIADMK expected to join NDA, cabinet reshuffle on the cards

First images of Mumbai’s famed Lord Ganesha idol &#039;Lalbaugcha Raja&#039; out
MaharashtraMumbai

First images of Mumbai’s famed Lord Ganesha idol 'Lalb...

Army to review Lt Col Shrikant Prasad Purohit&#039;s suspension from service after examining Supreme Court order
India

Army to review Lt Col Shrikant Prasad Purohit's suspen...

Partial phase of total solar eclipse mesmerizes people
Space

Partial phase of total solar eclipse mesmerizes people

T.T.V. Dhinakaran faction to meet Tamil Nadu Governor on Tuesday
Tamil NaduIndia

T.T.V. Dhinakaran faction to meet Tamil Nadu Governor on Tu...

Yellowstone Supervolcano threat looms over humankind, NASA vouches to protect us
Space

Yellowstone Supervolcano threat looms over humankind, NASA...

Disenfranchise &#039;Vande Mataram&#039; opponents: Shiv Sena
India

Disenfranchise 'Vande Mataram' opponents: Shiv Se...

Uttar Pradesh

Utkal Express to run tomorrow

Barcelona terror attack suspect shot dead by police
World

Barcelona terror attack suspect shot dead by police

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video