Merger of AIADMK factions won't benefit people: Kanimozhi

Coimbatore: The merger of two AIADMK factions would in no way be beneficial to the people of Tamil Nadu, DMK MP and the party's women's wing leader Kanimozhi said on Monday.

Replying to a specific question on the merger, she told reporters at the airport here that it would benefit only the leaders and not help in solving the problems of the people.

Moreover, the people had not voted for these leaders and the continuation of the government itself was doubtful, she said.

When it was pointed out that Tamil film star Rajinikanth was being projected as an alternative force to the AIADMK and DMK by Gandhiya Makkal Iyakkam leader Tamilaruvi Maniyan, Kanimozhi said he had projected many persons in the past also.

Meanwhile, Viduthalai Chiraithagal Katchi president Thol Thirumavalavan said the fate of the state government would depend on the decision taken by the group of MLAs owing allegiance to sidelined AIADMK deputy general secretary T T V Dhinakaran.

Though the two factions have officially merged, unity and discipline in the merged party would be a question mark, he told reporters at the airport.

Besides, there was the possibility of a splinter group emerging from within, leading to another political confusion, he said, adding modalities and formalities might have been settled before the merger and formation of the new ministry.