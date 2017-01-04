MK Stalin elected DMK's working president

Chennai: Signaling the dawn of a new era in the DMK, M Karunanidhi's son MK Stalin was elected as the party's working president on Wednesday.

The decision was taken at the general council meeting, the powerful decision making body of the Dravidian party.

Stalin, also the leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, was widely tipped to take over the reins of the party from his father. Today's endorsement by the party of Stalin's leadership.

Media reports said that Stalin has been steering the party for some time now – ever since Karunanidhi minimised his active participation in party affairs.

Stalin was also the face of party's poll campaign during the last assembly elections.

With Sasikala having taken over as the new leader of AIADMK and Staling getting hold of the reins of DMK, change is in the air in Tamil Nadu.