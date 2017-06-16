MoS goes on 75 km rail journey,interacts with youth at Railway Station

Chennai: Seeking to interact with the public, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal undertook a 75 km journey in a suburban train from neighbouring Kancheepuram, where he interacted with youth, to this city.

The Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs was scheduled to take part in couple of events in Chennai.

After visiting the temple town, Meghwal and his supporters purchased tickets by standing in queue for his suburban rail journey at Kancheepuram Railway Station.

"Purchased tickets at #Kanchipuram Railway Station. Now going to #Chennai from Kanchipuram by train.@Sureshprabhu @ RailMinIndia", Meghwal said in a series of tweets.

The Minister also shared some of the pictures of him standing in the queue to purchase the tickets and also his brief interaction with school students at the station.

"Interacted with the energetic youth of #NewIndia at #Kanchipuram East Railway Station. Aspirational youth will take the Nation to new highs", he said.

On his visit to Chennai, Meghwal addressed the women cadres of the Mahila Morcha State BJP unit.

"Addressed the Mahila Morcha #TamilNadu State Office Bearers in @BJP4TamilNadu Office Chennai. Spoke about #digitalIndia and #standupIndia loan", he said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, BJP, Tamil Nadu unit, President Tamilisai Sounderrajan expressed her gratitude to the Minister for taking part in the programme in social networking site.

"@arjunrammeghwal thank Hon'ble minister for attending Mahila Morcha State Office Bearers meeting at Party HQ in Chennai", she tweeted.

Meghwal also undertook surprise visit to a slum in Mylapore in city. "#Mylapore visited the houses of people living in slum area and created awareness on keeping the area clean. #SwachhBharat #SwasthaBharat", he tweeted.

Meghwal also participated in the 1000th birth anniversary of Saint Ramanujacharya and 126th Anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar during his visit to city.