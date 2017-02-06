MRB Tamil Nadu Recruitment 2017 for Village Health Nurse and Auxiliary Nurse Midwife posts – Details here

Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s Medical Service Recruitment Board (MRB) has announced recruitment notification for Village Health Nurse and Auxiliary Nurse Midwife posts.

Applications have been invited only through online mode up to 24.02.2017 for direct recruitment to the post of Village Health Nurse/Auxiliary Nurse Midwife on temporary basis.

Pay scale - Rs 5,200-20,200+ 2,400 G.P

Date of Notification – February 3, 2017

Last date for submission of Application (Online Registration & Online payment) – February 24, 2017

Last date for offline payment of fee through Indian Bank – February 28, 2017

Interested candidate can apply online on the official website - http://www.mrb.tn.gov.in/

ON-LINE REGISTRATION:

Interested and eligible candidates are to visit the Medical Services Recruitment Board’s website www.mrb.tn.gov.in and familiarize themselves with the detailed notification.

On the Home Page, click “Online Registration” to open up the On-Line Application Form.

Select the name of the post of Village Health Nurse / Auxiliary Nurse Midwife

All the required particulars be entered without skipping any field.

Mobile number and e-mail are mandatory; you are also requested to provide alternate secondary Mobile No., Landline number as well.

All communication from MRB will be sent only to the registered primary mobile number by SMS and to the registered e-mail only and by no other means.

Candidates are required to upload their scanned copy of colour photograph (with name and date of birth typed shown in the model below), scanned copy of signature as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Upload of Photograph and Signature. An online application is incomplete without the Photograph and Signature upload.

The candidates need to apply only in online mode. They shall not send copies of certificates / printed application to MRB. In the online application, candidates need to furnish the details such as: Community Certificate number; Issuing Authority; Date of issue, in support of the claims made with regard to community failing which the application will not be considered.

Candidates need to verify their eligibility for the post before submitting their online application. If a candidate furnished wrong information, action will be taken by MRB to debar such candidate from the future exams/recruitment, apart from other legal actions

Selection will be made based on the marks scored by the candidates in their academic and technical qualification(s) for the post of Village Health Nurse/Auxiliary Nurse Midwife duly following the rules of reservation and communal rotation issued by the Government of Tamil Nadu. There will be no oral test (Interview) for the post.