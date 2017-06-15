close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

NEET: Tamil Nadu awaiting Centre's response on assent to bills

Chief Minister K Palaniswamy had taken up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought his intervention to obtain the presidential assent for the bills.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 18:34

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government today said it has so far not received any response from the Centre on the Presidential assent to two bills passed by the state assembly exempting the state from the National Entrance-cum Eligibility Test (NEET).

Stating this in the assembly, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, however, expressed confidence of receiving a favourable response from the Centre on the matter.

Vijayabaskar was responding to DMK's K Ponmudi who sought to know if the state government would move the court to protect the interests of students from the state.

"The NEET bills are with the Ministry of Home Affairs. It has to be either accepted or rejected. Only if its negative (rejected) can we move the court," he said.

Tamil Nadu government has been seeking exemption from NEET and in February last the assembly adopted two bills which seek to ensure continuation of the present system of admission to medical courses in the state.

Opposition parties, including DMK, had supported the legislative measure.

Chief Minister K Palaniswamy had taken up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought his intervention to obtain the presidential assent for the bills.

TAGS

NEETTamil NaduC VijayabaskarMedical coursesAdmissionchief ministerK PalaniswamyPrime MinisterNarendra Modi

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Russian cargo craft &#039;Progress 67&#039; successfully docks with International Space Station!
Space

Russian cargo craft 'Progress 67' successfully do...

NASA&#039;s Juno captures clear view of Jupiter&#039;s south polar region
Space

NASA's Juno captures clear view of Jupiter's sout...

World

Pakistan revokes visa of man who ran school where kidnapped...

World

Trump mocks FBI for failing to prove 'Russian Collusio...

World

US congressman Scalise still in critical condition: Hospita...

World

Germany claims US harming EU firms with Russia sanctions

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video