NEET: Tamil Nadu awaiting Centre's response on assent to bills

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government today said it has so far not received any response from the Centre on the Presidential assent to two bills passed by the state assembly exempting the state from the National Entrance-cum Eligibility Test (NEET).

Stating this in the assembly, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, however, expressed confidence of receiving a favourable response from the Centre on the matter.

Vijayabaskar was responding to DMK's K Ponmudi who sought to know if the state government would move the court to protect the interests of students from the state.

"The NEET bills are with the Ministry of Home Affairs. It has to be either accepted or rejected. Only if its negative (rejected) can we move the court," he said.

Tamil Nadu government has been seeking exemption from NEET and in February last the assembly adopted two bills which seek to ensure continuation of the present system of admission to medical courses in the state.

Opposition parties, including DMK, had supported the legislative measure.

Chief Minister K Palaniswamy had taken up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought his intervention to obtain the presidential assent for the bills.