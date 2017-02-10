O Paneerselvam will get a befitting reply if he touches us: AIADMK leader Kalairajan

Chennai: Warning acting Chief Minister O. Paneerselvam to not cross the line, AIADMK leader and Sasikala supporter Kalairajan on Friday said that if the former provokes him, then he will get a response in the same intensity.

Asserting that AIADMK head quarters and Poes Garden fall under his constituency, Kalairajan said if Panneerselvam tries to meddle in their business he will have to bear the brunt of the same."If you (Panneerselvam) provoke or hit me, I`ll do same; Amma taught us to do namaskar with hands, but they can be used in other way.

Haven`t threatened Panneerselvam, but if he touches us we will reply. AIADMK Head Quarters and Poes Garden come under my district area, so I have the rights to take action," said Kalairajan.Branding Panneerselvam as `absent minded` Kalairajan added, "He`s an absent-minded person, he doesn`t know what he`s speaking now and what he`ll speak later."Yesterday, in a major turn of events, AIADMK general secretary V.K. Sasikala Natarajan staked her claim to form government in Tamil Nadu.

The AIADMK informed the decision on Twitter. "Chinnamma stakes claim to form Government," the tweet read.

Sasikala had visited former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa`s memorial at Chennai`s Marina beach. Prior to this, she had met the Tamil Nadu Governor.Sasikala also carried along with her letter of support claiming majority. She was accompanied by five senior AIADMK leaders.