Panneerselvam openly revolts against Sasikala, says was continuously insulted, forced to resign as Tamil Nadu CM

Chennai: Openly rebelling against Jayalalithaa's close aide and AIADMK general secretary Sasikala, caretaker Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said on Tuesday that he was continuously humiliated and forced to resign from his post.

He hinted that he may withdraw his resignation if people of Tamil Nadu and party cadres so desired.

He made the comments after praying for about 40 minutes at Jayalalithaa's memorial at Marina Beach tonight.

"I came to Amma's (Jayalalithaa) memorial and sat silently in meditation, to search my conscience. Amma 's spirit asked me to reveal some truth to the people of Tamil Nadu," he said talking to journalists, adding, "When she was alive, Amma called me and said 'pick someone the people will accept'."

"When Amma was in the hospital and her health was not good, I was told we have the responsibility to save the party and government. I was first told Madhusudhanan should take over as general secretary. I didn't accept it. I opposed it. We all went and asked Chinnamma to take the post of general secretay and she agreed," he further said.

"I told them I was happy to have stepped aside for Amma when she was alive. I told them they can appoint whoever they want. I accepted the post only after they told me if I don't accept it will bring disrepute to the party," he pointed out.

Talking about the sequence of events Panneerselvam said, "On the second day of taking over as CM, health minister told me Diwakar wanted to say something to me. After the general council meet, I worked with utmost dedication to fulfill Amma's dreams. It was then that Vardah cyclone came, it was set right in four days. It was done as Amma's wished. This upset them. We also had water scarcity problem. We knew that AP had water. We met N Chandrababu Naidu (Andhra Pradesh CM) to get some water. He immediately gave it."

"Next came Jallikattu. I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and explained the situation. While I was meeting PM, on the other side Thambidurai took 50 MPs and came to meet the PM. Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar said Sasikala should take over as chief minister, when I was the CM. While I was doing my duty, Revenue Minister gave an interview to media that Chinnamma should be CM," he went on to say.

Panneerselvam also said, "I asked whether it is right that a minister who works for the CM should be saying this. I said that there will be trouble if this keeps up, I was told on phone that Udayakumar has been disciplined. Sellur Raju told me he didn't agree with Udayakumar, then he went to the hills and said the same thing. I'd said the Governor will ask me to prove majority if you give interviews like this."

"The entire country is shocked with the way the party is running. Why did they make me CM to insult me. I was given the CM post but insulted continuously. I have been told to be patient. I am patient only, always have been. Not even my smallest action should harm the party. Sellur Raju, Sengotaiyann, all spoke the same thing," he said.

The AIADMK leader maintained, "The schemes announced in 2011 were praised by everyone. We have to take Amma's legacy forward I came to know that there was a meeting of the MLAs. I didn't have information. I was informed that Sasikala should take over as CM. When I asked what is the necessity, they told me one person should have both posts."

"Amma's soul told me to inform this to the people of the state," Panneerselvam said in the end.

Reacting to the development, Sasikala Pushpa, expelled AIADMK MP, "welcome this step, very happy. Truth never fails.

Earlier today, she had demanded that she be prevented from occupying the post and sought immediate intervention of PM Modi to "give hope" to people of the state.

"How can people accept Sasikala as CM? An educated (person) should rule the state," she said, adding the state's image will take a beating if she became the CM," Pushpa had told reporters in the national capital, as per PTI.

Pushpa also said she had recently filed a complaint with the Election Commission contending that the election of Sasikala as AIADMK general secretary was not conducted as per procedure.

On the other hand, DMK's TKS Elangovan said, "The recent developments show that there is clear divide in the party."

Today a senior AIADMK leader and former Speaker of the state assembly PH Pandian had also raised the banner of revolt against Sasikala.

"Sasikala does not deserve to be either the party supremo or the CM," Pandian had told reporters in Chennai.

Strongly opposing her elevation as AIADMK chief, Pandian had said it was against party rules.

"Only cadres can elect the general secretary," he had said.

Meanwhile, ANI quoted sources as saying that Tamil Nadu Governor will not go to Chennai tomorrow and Panneerselvam will remain interim CM until he examines legal implications regarding Sasikala's appointment.

Panneerselvam had rendered his resignation on February 05 as Tamil Nadu CM citing 'personal reasons', setting the stage for takeover of Sasikala, who was elected as Legislature Party leader earlier that day, as chief minister of state.

"Due to my personal reasons, I am tendering my resignation from the post of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Kindly accept my resignation and relieve the Council of Ministers of Tamil Nadu appointed by me on December 6, 2016," he had said in a letter addressed to Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao.

In a separate but near-identical letter, Panneerselvam had thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Governor Rao for all the support and cooperation extended by them during his term.

Interestingly, the name of 62-year-old Sasikala as AIADMK legislature party leader was proposed by Panneerselvam himslef at a meeting of party MLAs at the party headquarters.

The MLAs had unanimously elected her as their leader.

"It was Panneerselvam who had first persuaded me to become the CM and general secretary as well when Jayalalithaa passed away," Sasikala had told party legislators in her acceptance speech.

She had said that the development had come "shattering the expectation of our political opponents that there will be a split in the party after the demise of our Amma (Jayalalithaa)."

Sasikala had a special word of praise for the Panneerselvam and had stated, "whenever the party faced tough times and whenever there were difficulties in Amma becoming the CM, it was our dear brother Panneerselvam who has been loyal."

Panneerselvam was appointed as Chief Minister on the night of December 5 within hours of the death of Jayalalithaa.

Panneerselvam was the stop gap Chief Minister twice, first time when Jayalalithaa was unseated following a Supreme Court order in 2001 and when she was convicted in a disproportionate assets case in 2014.

When Jayalalithaa was at the helm, Sasikala was considered to yield a huge clout behind the scenes.

Sasikala, also known as 'Chinamma', emerged the party's numero uno when she was elected as AIADMK general secretary on December 31 last following Amma's death

(With Agency inputs)