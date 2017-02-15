Panneerselvam pays homage to Jayalalithaa, Deepa Jayakumar joins him
IANS | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 15, 2017 - 00:26
Pic courtesy: ANI
Chennai: Tamil Nadu's acting Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday night paid homage to late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa at her memorial at Marina beach here.
Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar, who too was there at Marina along with Panneerselvam's supporters, extended her support to him.
Jayakumar, who had earlier announced she would announce her political journey on February 24, now said: "My political journey begins today."
It was last Tuesday Panneerselvam after meditating at Jayalalithaa's memorial dropped the bomb that he was forced to resign as Chief Minister by AIADMK General Secretary V.K.Sasikala so that she can occupy his post.
First Published: Wednesday, February 15, 2017 - 00:24
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Will Akhilesh Yadav take action against SP candidate Arun Verma accused of rape, murder?
- Questions raised over India's ICCR sponsoring Karachi Literature Festival
- Vyapam scam: SC cancels admission of over 500 students
- UP polls: PM Modi addresses rally in Lakhimpur
- This is how Eman Ahmed, world's heaviest Egyptian woman, was brought to Mumbai
- WATCH: When Ishant Sharma asked a 'staring' Sabbir Rahman to focus on his batting during one-off Test
- Gold price tumbles by Rs 300 to Rs 29,650 per 10 grams
- Shrinking Hindu population remark: MoS Kiren Rijiju in soup; BJP, RSS heap praise; Congress wants action
- Pakistani girl asked Irfan Pathan why he plays for India being a Muslim? Read his brilliant reply
- WATCH: When Virat Kohli took on third umpire and reversed his not-out decision to out