Panneerselvam pays homage to Jayalalithaa, Deepa Jayakumar joins him

IANS | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 15, 2017 - 00:26
Pic courtesy: ANI

Chennai: Tamil Nadu's acting Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday night paid homage to late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa at her memorial at Marina beach here.

Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar, who too was there at Marina along with Panneerselvam's supporters, extended her support to him.

Jayakumar, who had earlier announced she would announce her political journey on February 24, now said: "My political journey begins today." 

It was last Tuesday Panneerselvam after meditating at Jayalalithaa's memorial dropped the bomb that he was forced to resign as Chief Minister by AIADMK General Secretary V.K.Sasikala so that she can occupy his post.

First Published: Wednesday, February 15, 2017 - 00:24

