Tamil Nadu

Panneerselvam's brother O Raja expelled from AIADMK's primary membership

Panneerselvam's brother O Raja has been expelled from AIADMK's primary membership.

Panneerselvam&#039;s brother O Raja expelled from AIADMK&#039;s primary membership

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam's brother O Raja has been expelled from the primary membership of the ruling AIADMK.

Raja has been removed for having acted against the party's principles and ideologies and also for bringing disrepute to the party.

Tamil NaduO PanneerselvamAIADMK

