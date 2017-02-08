Political turmoil in Tamil Nadu: Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao may not return to state today

Mumbai: As the political cauldron boils over in Tamil Nadu, state Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao has not finalised plans to go to Chennai, official sources said here on Wednesday.

Rao, the Maharashtra governor who has additional charge of Tamil Nadu, would be busy with official commitments till late Wednesday evening and there is no word when he is likely to proceed to Chennai, the sources said.

They dubbed as "sheer speculation" reports claiming the Governor was planning to call both the warring factions in Tamil Nadu -- led by caretaker Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and interim AIADMK General Secretary Sasikala -- to prove their majority among the ruling party legislators.

"The Governor is monitoring the situation closely and when his plans are finalised, it will be announced accordingly," the sources added.