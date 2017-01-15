Protestors defy Supreme Court ban on Jallikattu, hold event in Madurai; many detained

Madurai: Amid protests against the Supreme Court ban on Jallikattu, the Tamil Nadu Police on Sunday detained several people at various places in some southern districts for attempting to organise the bull taming sport.

Violating the court's order, several bulls were released in the Madurai district today. A tense situation prevailed at Palamedu as the bulls were released. Acting swiftly on the information, the police suspended the event and dispersed the participants.

Madurai (Tamil Nadu): Villagers hold #jallikattu in Paraipatti despite SC's ban. Police suspended the event and dispersed the participants. pic.twitter.com/qoJ7VbqKii — ANI (@ANI_news) January 15, 2017

Several youths were detained today at Mudakathan, Alanganallur, Palamedu and Vilangudi in Madurai district, at Nallampatti in Dindigul district and Pottuchavadi in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu for trying to hold the sport defying the court ban.

People hoisted black flags at Palamedu village for not allowing them to hold Jallikattu in connection with Pongal festivities and local temple functions, a media report said.

Shops at several localities remained closed and black flags were also hoisted at Alanganallur. Both Palamedu and Alanganallur are famous for Jallikattu in Madurai district. Palamedu and Alanganallur are famous for Jallikattu in Madurai district.

TN-Shops &commercial establishments in Palamedu remain closed;black flag shown in protest against ban on #Jallikattu;heavy police deployment pic.twitter.com/WuG15iUyJ6 — ANI (@ANI_news) January 15, 2017

A police officer said they were maintaining strict vigil in such localities.

Madurai (TN): Police deployment in Palamedu and other villages in Madurai for effective implementation of SC's order banning #jallikattu pic.twitter.com/JXnS2qavlF — ANI (@ANI_news) January 15, 2017

Have deployed forces at all arenas where #jallikattu takes place,we are sensitising people about SC's order: Vijayendra Bidari SP Madurai pic.twitter.com/li8TjET1fw — ANI (@ANI_news) January 15, 2017

Police stations have been alerted to prevent any attempt to hold Jallikattu, the officer added.

The die-hard supporters of the sport along with major political parties in the state have been demanding an ordinance for conducting Jallikattu after the Supreme Court imposed a ban on it.

On Saturday, at least 149 persons were detained in Madurai district for staging protests against the ban. The Supreme Court on Thursday said it could not give its verdict on Jallikattu before Pongal.

Watch the video of Jallikattu being held at Palamedu village despite the court ruling :