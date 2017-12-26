Rajinikanth meets fans again, says final call on political debut on December 31

Just days after renewed speculations over his joining politics, southern film industry superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday said that he will announce his decision on the same on December 31. He made the announcement has he launched a six-day meet with fans in Chennai.

The actor met and interacted with his fans at Sri Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam in Chennai to launch his six-day fan meeting event. The event, called ‘meet and greet’ is slated to continue till December 31.

#Rajinikanth interacts with fans in Sri Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam in Chennai pic.twitter.com/gUNLeXlFTq — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2017

Rajinikanth's close friend Tamilaruvi Manian had last week said that the actor might disclose his plan with regard to politics on any day between December 26 and December 31.

He had said, "On any day from December 26 to December 31, Rajinikanth will disclose his plan of action, thereafter there will not be any doubt regarding his political entry."

Reports, meanwhile, said that Rajinikanth is unlikely to join the right wing nor the left wing but may form his own party. He had first given a hint of making a political entry in August this year.

There were earlier reports that he would launch his party on his birthday on December 12. However, he had said that there is "no urgency to start working on the field." He had also then said that he had not made up his mind on taking the plunge and would be meeting his fans after his birthday to take a call on it.

Rajinikanth had called off his birthday celebration on December 12, dedicating it to the people of cyclone Kochi.