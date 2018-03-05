Rajinikanth unveils MG Ramachandran's statue in Chennai

Chennai: Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Monday unveiled the statue of MG Ramachandran at the Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute.

Earlier in February 2018, he had said that efforts were on to build a strong foundation for the political party he would launch and had asked his fans to keep quiet and "make noise at the right time."

"It is being said others are making (political) noise and they (his fans and supporters) are keeping quiet... Let the others make noise, let us make the noise at the right time," Rajinikanth had said to a thunderous applause by his supporters.

While he did not take any names about who he was referring to, his comments were seen as a veiled reference to his contemporary film star Kamal Haasan, who launched his political party Makkal Maiam (MNM) in Madurai.

Addressing his fans and supporters from Tirunelveli district, the superstar had said if a political party in the state had the "guarantee of a vote bank", it was due to the "foundation" it had created.

We need (such) a strong foundation," he said, adding efforts were underway for creating it.

The actor, who enjoys cult status in Tamil Nadu, had on December 31, 22017, announced he will launch his political party, which will contest all 234 seats in the next Assembly elections.

(With PTI inputs)