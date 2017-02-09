Ramadoss for CBI probe into Jayalalithaa's death
IANS | Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 17:10
Chennai: PMK leader S. Ramadoss on Thursday demanded a CBI probe into the death of then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.
He was reacting to a statement by acting Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on setting up a panel headed by a Supreme Court judge to investigate the circumstances that led to Jayalalithaa`s death on December 5.
Ramadoss said in a statement that the Supreme Court had held earlier that it would appoint a sitting judge to probe issues of national security and not other issues.
He suggested that the correct approach would be to register a case by the Tamil Nadu government and handing it over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.
Jayalalithaa died on December 5 after being admitted in Apollo Hospitals for 75 days.
First Published: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 17:10
