Ramadoss for CBI probe into Jayalalithaa's death

Chennai: PMK leader S. Ramadoss on Thursday demanded a CBI probe into the death of then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

He was reacting to a statement by acting Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on setting up a panel headed by a Supreme Court judge to investigate the circumstances that led to Jayalalithaa`s death on December 5.

Ramadoss said in a statement that the Supreme Court had held earlier that it would appoint a sitting judge to probe issues of national security and not other issues.

He suggested that the correct approach would be to register a case by the Tamil Nadu government and handing it over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Jayalalithaa died on December 5 after being admitted in Apollo Hospitals for 75 days.