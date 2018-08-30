हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kamal Hassan

Ready to contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections: Kamal Haasan

Kamal Hassan said that his party Makkal Needhi Maiam will not contest the forthcoming by-election in Tamil Nadu.

MADURAI: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has said that his newly launched party is ready to test the electoral waters in 2019 General Elections.

The iconic Tamil filmstar, however, said that his party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) will not contest the forthcoming by-election in Tamil Nadu.

"We are getting ready for it (2019 general elections) and it's true that we are ready already," Haasan said at an event here on Wednesday.

When quizzed by reporters about his plans to contest the forthcoming by-election in the state, Kamal replied, "We will teach a lesson to the government to tell them about their duties, but we are not in the mindset to contest it."

It is to be noted that by-election is scheduled to be held for two assembly seats - Thiruvarur and Thiruparankundram constituencies – which have fallen vacant after the demise of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M Karunanidhi and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader AK Bose.

The state election commission is yet to announce the date for the same.

(With ANI inputs)

Kamal HassanMakkal Needhi MaiamTamil Naduby-election

