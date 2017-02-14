Sasikala reacts to SC verdict in disproportionate assets case, says 'Dharma' will win
Chennai: After the Supreme Court restored her conviction in a disproportionate assets case, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Sasikala Natarajan on Tuesday said that she bore the sufferings in the past too when late chief minister J Jayalalithaa was in crisis.
"Whenever there had been burden for Amma (Jayalalithaa) she (Sasikala) had taken it on her. She is doing the same now also. #Chinnamma," the party's official Twitter handle, @AIADMKOfficial said.
On Twitter, the AIADMK quoted Sasikala as saying: “In the past whenever Amma was in crisis, I also suffered. This time also, I will take it upon me. 'Dharma' will win.”
In a major setback for Sasikala Natarajan, who was aspiring to be the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, the Supreme Court today restored her conviction in decades-old disproportionate assets case.
A division bench of Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose and Justice Amitava Roy set aside a Karnataka High Court order staying the conviction of Sasikala and three by a trial court.
The court directed Sasikala and the others to "immediately" surrender before the trial court and ordered them to serve the remaining portion of their jail term.
Justice Roy, in a concurring judgment, expressed deep concern over the "escalating menace of corruption in society".
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Fateh Ka Fatwa: What are the hindrances faced by Muslim women in India?
- Will Iman, world's heaviest woman weighing 500 kg, get a new lease of life in India?
- Questions raised over India's ICCR sponsoring Karachi Literature Festival
- Will Akhilesh Yadav take action against SP candidate Arun Verma accused of rape, murder?
- Vyapam scam: SC cancels admission of over 500 students
- WATCH: When Ishant Sharma asked a 'staring' Sabbir Rahman to focus on his batting
- I-League, Kolkata Derby: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan — As it happened...
- Pakistani girl asked Irfan Pathan why he plays for India being a Muslim? Read his brilliant reply
- Shrinking Hindu population remark: RSS, BJP praise Kiren Rijiju; Congress wants EC action against MoS Home
- T20 Blind World Cup: Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Indian team with a special message
Top Videos
-
Sasikala convicted by SC in DA case, can't contest polls for 10 years
-
J&K: Encounter between security forces, terrorists in Bandipora sector
-
DNA: Eateries at risk in Delhi's Connaught Place, survey to identify dangerous buildings
-
Will Akhilesh Yadav take action against SP candidate Arun Verma accused of rape, murder?