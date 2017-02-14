Sasikala reacts to SC verdict in disproportionate assets case, says 'Dharma' will win

Chennai: After the Supreme Court restored her conviction in a disproportionate assets case, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Sasikala Natarajan on Tuesday said that she bore the sufferings in the past too when late chief minister J Jayalalithaa was in crisis.

"Whenever there had been burden for Amma (Jayalalithaa) she (Sasikala) had taken it on her. She is doing the same now also. #Chinnamma," the party's official Twitter handle, @AIADMKOfficial said.

On Twitter, the AIADMK quoted Sasikala as saying: “In the past whenever Amma was in crisis, I also suffered. This time also, I will take it upon me. 'Dharma' will win.”

In a major setback for Sasikala Natarajan, who was aspiring to be the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, the Supreme Court today restored her conviction in decades-old disproportionate assets case.

A division bench of Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose and Justice Amitava Roy set aside a Karnataka High Court order staying the conviction of Sasikala and three by a trial court.

The court directed Sasikala and the others to "immediately" surrender before the trial court and ordered them to serve the remaining portion of their jail term.

Justice Roy, in a concurring judgment, expressed deep concern over the "escalating menace of corruption in society".