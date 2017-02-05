Sasikala to be next Tamil Nadu chief minister as Panneerselvam resigns

Chennai: In a major development in Tamil Nadu politics, VK Sasikala Natarajan was on Sunday elected as the leader of AIADMK Legislature Party.

As it happened:

- O Panneerselvam likely to be Sasikala's deputy Chief Minister

- Party members celebrate Sasikala's elevation outside AIADMK head quarter; say "We are very happy and hope that Sasikala Natarjan becomes CM as she'll follow Jayalalithaa's steps"

- According to media reports, Sasikala will take oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister anywhere between February 6th and 9th

- Sasikala leaves party headquarters at Poes garden in Chennai after she was elected as Legislative party leader of AIADMK

- After chairing AIADMK MLAs' meet Sasikala Natarajan greets supporters outside party HQ in Chennai

- "I assure that TamilNadu Government will always work towards the welfare of the people," Tamil Nadu CM's twitter handler said.

She was unanimously chosen as the party legislature party leader in the AIADMK party meet that was held today afternoon. The decision was taken at the party's meeting at Poes Garden in Chennai.

"Following the demise of our Honourable Amma, it was O Paneerselvam who urged me first to take charge as the general secretary of AIADMK," AIADMK tweeted Sasikala Natarajan's first statement after she was elected to the post.

"Tamil Nadu Government will follow the principles of Amma," she said.

O Paneerselvam, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister recommended Sasikala's name as the leader of AIADMK Legislature Party Leader.

After being elected as AIADMK's Legislature Party Leader, Sasikala arrived at the AIADMK head quarters and chaired an MLA meet.

Soon after attending a closed-door meet with Sasikala today afternoon, Chief Minister Paneerselvam resigned from his post to make way for the AIADMK general secretary.

He too confirmed the report and tweeted, "Honourable CM Thiru.O.Panneerselvam proposed the name of Chinnamma as the leader of AIADMK Legislature Party Leader."

Hon CM resigns.

Many in the party, time and again, have urged the Jayalalithaa loyalist to take over the charge of the government as well.

Ever since Jayalalithaa's death in December last, there has been a clamour that Sasikala should follow the earlier practice of holding posts of both the party general secretary as well as of chief minister's.

On Saturday, Sasikala had appointed three senior leaders, including some a former mayor, to key party posts. She had also announced removal of Ambattur MLA V Alexander as AIADMK's MGR Youth Wing Secretary.

Sasikala, a close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, took over as AIADMK general secretary by party's top decision-making body on December 29. After taking charge of the post on December 31, she pledged to take forward the legacy of 'Amma'.

Sasikala will be the third woman Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after Janaki Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.