Sasikala writes to Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, seeks appointment to prove majority

Chennai: Amid ongoing political crisis Tamil Nadu, VK Sasikala Natarajan wrote to state Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, seeking an appointment to meet him along with her MLAs on Saturday.

The tug of war for power in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK general secretary Sasikala sought time from the Governor staking her claim to form the government and prove her majority.

In a letter to Rao, copies of which were issued to the media, Sasikala said acting Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has resigned from his post and the same was accepted by the Governor a week ago.

"...taking the urgency of the situation at hand, I would like to seek an appointment with Your Excellency by today with all MLAs (Members of Legislative Assembly) who extended their support to me regarding further course of action to form the Government," Sasikala told Rao.

"I believe Your Excellency will act immediately to save the Sovereignty of the Constitution, democracy and the interest of the State," the letter notes.

Also Read: Panneerselvam vs Sasikala: Tamil Nadu Police enquires at beach resorts about AIADMK legislators



On Friday, Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao apparently made it clear that he will await the judgement of the Supreme Court in disproportionate assets case against Sasikala before taking any decision on the issue of Chief Ministership.

In the purported report, he is believed to have cited various provisions of the Constitution and the Supreme Court's verdict to suggest that he would wait for a clear picture to emerge before taking any decision.

The Governor is believed to have said that in view of the impending judgement of the Supreme Court there is an uncertainty about Sasikala's qualification to become an MLA and hence the Chief Minister, the channels said citing the purported report.

The government of Karnataka had recently made an urgent mention before the Supreme Court, saying "we are concerned about the judgement" which was reserved on June 6,2016. The Apex court had then reportedly asked the Senior Counsel of Karnataka government to wait for just another week.

The purported report also said that the Governor was of the view that there is no power vacuum in the state since incumbent Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has been asked to continue consequent to his resignation until alternative arrangements are made.