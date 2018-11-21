हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tamil Nadu

Schools, Colleges closed in Chennai due to heavy rainfall warning for Tamil Nadu on Thursday

Schools and colleges have been ordered to remain closed on Thursday.

Schools, Colleges closed in Chennai due to heavy rainfall warning for Tamil Nadu on Thursday
Pic for representational use only

CHENNAI: Several parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and its neighbouring districts, are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Thursday. 

In view of the warning from the Met office, schools and colleges have been ordered to remain closed on Thursday. 

The order has been passed by Chennai collector.

Several areas in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and its adjoining districts, experienced rainfall on Wednesday owing to a well-marked low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal.

Under the influence of the system, the Met office has forecast rains over Tamil Nadu during the next two days.

A bulletin from the Met office said that a well marked low pressure area "lies over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal Tamil Nadu."

Under its influence, fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy showers are likely over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the next two days, it said.

Noting that rains have already begun to lash the eastern and central parts of the State, a Met official here said Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Villupuram were among the districts that experienced rainfall.

Between one cm (Cuddalore, Ariyalur) and 7 cm (Tarangambadi at Nagapattinam district), rainfall was recorded in various places of the State from 8.30 AM on Tuesday to 8.30 AM on Wednesday, and Chennai (Nungambakkam) recorded 2 cm, the Met office said. 

(With PTI inputs)

