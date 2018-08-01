हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
M Karunanidhi

'Shocked' by M Karunanidhi's illness, 21 DMK cadres die across Tamil Nadu

DMK working president MK Stalin had mourned the death of 21 DMK members and appealed to the cadres not to take any extreme step.

&#039;Shocked&#039; by M Karunanidhi&#039;s illness, 21 DMK cadres die across Tamil Nadu
file photo of DMK chief M Karunanidhi

CHENNAI: Unable to bear the "shock" of the illness and hospitalisation of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, at least 21 dedicated workers of the party died across the state.

DMK working president MK Stalin, while mourning the death of 21 DMK members over Karunanidhi's ill health, had appealed to the cadres not to take any extreme step and maintain calm.

"I am deeply depressed to learn that 21 party workers have died unable to bear the shock of party president Kalaignar's illness (and hospitalisation)," DMK working president MK Stalin said.

Stalin also said that he was grieved by such deaths and conveyed his condolences to the next of the kin of the affected families.

The identity of the deceased has, however, not been disclosed by him.

The reports of DMK cadres' death comes at a time when M Karunanidhi continues to be under intensive care for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday at the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai.

Quoting a statement from the hospital, Stalin said the health condition of the party patriarch was "normalising," and a team of doctors was constantly monitoring him.

"It is a good news and giving us confidence," he said, adding that the emotional cries (Thalaiva Va / 'Leader Come') of cadres urging their leader to make a come back did not go in vain.

Stalin, who is also Karunanidhi's son and his successor in the DMK, asked cadres to realise that he cannot bear the loss of even a single party worker's life.

The principle of "duty, dignity and discipline should be followed making Anna (party founder) and Kalaignar proud," he said. 

"No one should take any extreme step that may result in loss of their lives," he said.

Meanwhile, Tamil actor Vijay visited the hospital and enquired about the health of the ailing leader.

"Although there has been a resolution of the condition which led to his hospital admission, an extended period of hospitalisation will be necessary due to age-related overall decline in his general health, altered liver function and haematological parameters," hospital's Executive Director Dr Aravindan Selvaraj had said in a press release on Tuesday.

Karunanidhi was admitted to the hospital on July 28 following a dip in his blood pressure.

He was earlier being treated by a team of doctors wat his Gopalapuram residence but was later shifted to the ICU of the hospital a following a decline in his blood pressure.

(With PTI inputs)

