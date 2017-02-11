Sinister intentions of many cannot harm us: VK Sasikala
Chennai: In a veiled attack on interim Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary V.K. Sasikala Natarajan said no evil intentions can hurt her till the time she has her supporters by her side.
"Amma has given me 1.5 crore party brothers and sisters. When they are with me, the sinister intentions of many will not harm me," she said.
Resting faith in her supporters, Sasikala said late J. Jayalalithaa 'Amma' is only showing them the betrayers of their party, adding that those trying to separate the party will only witness defeat."Amma is showing us betrayers of our party. People who think they can separate our party that has 1.5 crore people will only face defeat," said Sasikala.
Remembering the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Sasikala said the constant hardwork of Jayalalithaa made AIADMK third largest party."Amma is confident that I'll look after AIADMK; Relentless work by Amma has made AIADMK third largest party. Amma is with us now," she said.
Later in the day, Sasikala will be going to the Golden Bay Resort to meet the MLAs who are lodged there.
Earlier in the day, Sasikala wrote to Tamil Nadu Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao seeking an appointment to prove majority.
"I would like to seek an appointment with you by today along with all MLAs who extended their support to me regarding further course of action to form the government," the letter read.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Can PM Modi's remarks on Manmohan Singh be termed as 'disrespectful' towards Parliament?
- MP: ATS arrests 4 people, who helped Pak’s ISI to spy on Indian military operations
- Watch - How currency notes are being wasted during a religious program in Gujarat
- West Bengal: Many hurt in clash between rival groups of TMC's student wing
- DNA: Why did India outrage against 'JNU anti-nationals' on this day last year?
- BJP records huge victory, wins all three MLC seats in Uttar Pradesh
- Superstar Rajinikanth planning to launch political party?
- India vs Bangladesh: With a killer smile, Virat Kohli gets in the business of 'perfection' — VIDEOS INSIDE
- Breaking News: Virender Sehwag just 'discovered' Arjun in Australia
- AIADMK political crisis: Sasikala meets Governor, stakes claim to form govt in Tamil Nadu