Sri Lankan Navy arrests 7 Tamil Nadu fishermen, seizes country boat
| Last Updated: Oct 21, 2017, 05:49 AM IST
File photo: PTI
Rameswaram: Seven Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested tonight by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in their territory.
The seven fishermen had set sail in a country boat from Pamban here in the morning and all of them were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy, the police said.
The fishermen were handed over to the police in Talaimannar in the island nation, they added.
The country boat was also seized, the police said.