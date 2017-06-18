close
﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2017 - 12:04
Sri Lankan navy arrests five Tamil Nadu fishermen, captures boat

Rameswaram: Five Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested and their boat impounded by the Sri Lankan navy on Sunday for allegedly fishing in their territorial waters.

The fishermen from Mandapam had put out to sea in a boat early today and were fishing off Neduntheevu, when Lankan naval men surrounded them and took them to Kangesanthurai port there, state Fishermen Association president N Devadoss said.

On May 23, six fishermen were arrested for allegedly fishing near Neduntheevu.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami had on June 13 sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for getting back 135 fishing boats of state fishermen impounded by Sri Lanka.

He had also requested Modi to take steps to secure the release of 11 fishermen in the island nation's custody.

Tamil Nadu fishermen, Narendra Modi, Sri Lankan Navy, territorial waters

