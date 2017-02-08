Stalin calls for Governor's intervention, says TN govt has collapsed in last eight months

Chennai: Asserting that the Tamil Nadu Government has collapsed in the last eight months, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday called for Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao`s intervention in the political turmoil in the state.

"Tamil Nadu Government administration has collapsed in last eight months. The Governor must immediately come to Chennai to safeguard TN interests," Stalin tweeted.

After late night emergency met with AIADMK leaders, Sasikala had said that Panneerselvam was seen smiling at Stalin during the assembly session.

She implied that Panneerselvam was in cahoots with the DMK and had indulged in a smear campaign against the party at the behest of DMK.

"There have been times when Jayalalithaa inside assembly greeted me, smiled. Can Sasikala question this act of Jayalalithaa? Shameful to say that smiling is an objectionable thing. Now what will she say about the mess people are laughing on now?" Stalin added.

Meanwhile, reacting to the political crisis, Panneerselvam earlier in the day said there is a force behind everything that is happening in the state.Issuing fresh allegations, Panneerselvam claimed he was never allowed to meet late Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa even once when she was hospitalised.

The Tamil Nadu politics witnessed a turn of events yesterday with Panneerselvam staging a major revolt against Sasikala, who has been elected as the legislature party leader.Panneerselvam said he was forced to resign from the Chief Minister`s post by the Sasikala camp which was however, denied by the AIADMK general secretary.

After consulting some of her party colleagues and Ministers at the Poes Garden residence, Sasikala announced the removal of Panneerselvam from the AIADMK treasurer post.Panneerselvam, in a surprise move last night, went to the burial site of Jayalalithaa at Chennai`s Marina Beach and told the media that after her demise, he was made to agree for Sasikala to the post of party general secretary.

However, Panneerselvam said he is ready to take back his resignation from the post of Chief Minister if the party cadres and the public want him to do so.