MK Stalin

Stalin proposes Rahul Gandhi's name as next PM, says he has ability to defeat Modi govt

Stalin proposes Rahul Gandhi&#039;s name as next PM, says he has ability to defeat Modi govt

Chennai: DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday proposed the name of Congress president Rahul Gandhi for the prime ministerial candidate. He added that the Congress chief has got the ability to defeat the 'fascist Modi government'.

"I propose we'll install a new Prime Minister in Delhi. I propose the candidature of Rahul Gandhi from Tamil Nadu. He has got the ability to defeat the fascist Modi govt," he said while speaking at the event of unveiling a statue of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi at the Dravidian party's headquarters in Chennai.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre, Stalin said, "In the 5 years of PM Modi's rule, the country has gone 15 years back. If we give another chance to him, surely the country will go 50 years back. PM Modi is behaving like a king, that's why we've all come together to safeguard democracy and country."

Apart from Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu were also present at the event.

Sonia Gandhi, who unveiled the statue of Karunanidhi, heaped praise on the late leader. She said that the message of unity among the Congress and the DMK should go to the people. Recalling her association with Karunanidhi, the Congress veteran added that the late patriarch was a great support and strength for the UPA from 2004 to 2014.

