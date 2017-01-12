Supreme Court rejects plea for judgement on Jallikattu before Pongal

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a plea urging it to pass judgement on bull taming sport Jallikattu before the harvest festival of Pongal on Saturday.

The apex court bench comprising Justices Dipak Misra and R Banumathi told a group of lawyers, who were seeking SC intervention to pass judgement on Jalikattu before Saturday, said that it is unfair to ask the bench to pass an order.

The SC said draft of Jallikattu judgement has been prepared, but it was not possible to deliver it before Saturday, when it is to be organised in the southern state.

The court had earlier questioned the Centre for its January 2016 notification allowing use of bulls in events like Jallikattu, saying that its 2014 verdict banning the use of the animals cannot be "negated".

Supporting the tradition, the Centre has said that it could ensure that bulls are not tortured or subjected to alcohol before the sport.

Political parties have been pressing the central and tamil Nadu governments to take steps to let people hold the sport. Protests have been held in the state in support of the sport.

The Supreme Court in May 2014 banned Jallikattu.

The court held that bulls cannot be used as performing animals either for Jallikattu or for bullock cart races anywhere in the country.

With Tamil Nadu mounting pressure for promulgation of an ordinance to enable Jallikattu, the Centre on Wednesday said though "things are ready" on its side, it will wait for the order of Supreme Court which it hoped will do justice so that people can celebrate festival as per tradition.

A delegation of AIADMK MPs yesterday approached the Prime Minister's office here to submit a memorandum seeking to remove "bulls" from the list of performing animals through an ordinance for smooth conduct of Jallikattu this year.