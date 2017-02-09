Swamy condemns TN govt's ''deplorable'' behaviour, says Congress might have influenced him

New Delhi: Condemning Tamil Nadu Governor C. H. Vidyasagar Rao's act of delaying an appropriate decision in the ongoing Tamil Nadu political crisis, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Thursday said that the Congress is not attacking the governor so maybe they have influenced him for delaying swearing-in of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhaga (AIADMK) General Secretary.

Sasikala Natarajan said the former's behaviour is deplorable in consistent with the Constitution.

Swamy while accusing the Congress Party for possibly influencing Rao, alleged that the latter is a central figure in the confusion going on in the state.

"The Governor's behaviour is deplorable in consistent with the Constitution. Now he should forget all those who have influenced him and go entirely by the constitution and swear-in Sasikala," Swamy said.

He further said that Rao should not think about the impact of judgment which is yet to be pronounced in the disproportionate assets case against AIADMK General Secretary Sasikala Natarajan and should immediately sworn her as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

"Instead of doing his work the man runs away. He ran away to sDelhi, then went to Mumbai. He is also Governor of Maharashtra but crisis was in Tamil Nadu, why did he agree to take additional charge. He should have handed over this to the Centre," he said.Amid the prevailing tussle for power in the state, Rao will finally arrive Chennai today.

However, MLAs from Tamil Nadu will, reportedly be landing in the national capital to meet the President to solve the political crisis in the state, giving the situation another peculiar twist.

Ahead of a probable floor test to determine the majority in the House, Sasikala on Wednesday bused all 131 MLAs supporting her to an unknown location, fearing horse-trading.

Tamil Nadu politics took a major turbulence when the acting Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam emerged at the Jayalalithaa Memorial on Marina beach on Tuesday night to reveal that he was forced to resign from his post and that he would fight, until his death, for democracy in the party.

Calling Sasikala as the "temporary general secretary", Panneerselvam earlier today said, "The Council can only appoint a temporary general secretary. Proper elections have to be held to elect a general secretary according to the party bye-laws. People are on my side."

However later in the day, Sasikala accused Panneerselvam of colluding with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), while adding that he would not be spared following his "betrayal".

"Our opponents are after us and spearheading whatever is happening today, but nothing can stop us from following Amma's path. Panneerselvam colluded with the party which Amma fought against. I could sense the acts of Chief Minister who completely connived with the opposition. We will give a big blow to the act of betrayal and disloyalty," Sasikala told his party members which was received with rousing reception.