Tamil Nadu: 5 terrorists held for assassination plot against three Hindu leaders

Five people, allegedly plotting to kill three Hindu leaders, were detained by law enforcement agencies. 

Tamil Nadu: 5 terrorists held for assassination plot against three Hindu leaders
Representational Image

CHENNAI: Five people, allegedly plotting to kill three Hindu leaders, were detained by law enforcement agencies. 

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Coimbatore police arrested the five terrorists on Saturday evening following inputs from intelligence agencies.

Arjun Sampath of Hindu Makkal Katchi and Hindu Munnani leader Mookambikai Mani are two of the three leaders the group planned to eliminate, said police.

A group of four landed in Coimbatore, aiming to eliminate three Hindu leaders. 

The fifth person arrested was the one who came to receive the group. 

The group initially claimed that they came to attend a marriage, but revealed their entire plan during interrogation.

All the five were booked under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and conspiracy. The police sent them to prison. 

