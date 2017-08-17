close
Tamil Nadu CM agrees to Panneerselvam's demand, orders probe into Jayalalithaa's death

Sasikala is serving a prison term in a disproportionate assets case.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 17:46
Tamil Nadu CM agrees to Panneerselvam&#039;s demand, orders probe into Jayalalithaa&#039;s death

Chennai: In what could pave the way for the merger of the two factions of the AIADMK, Tamil Nadu CM EK Palaniswami​ on Thursday ordered a probe into the death of Jayalalithaa.

"A commission will be constituted under a retired judge to probe death of Amma," he said.

The Tamil Nadu CM added, "Her (Jayalalithaa) Poes Garden residence in Chennai will be made into a memorial."

The announcement is significant as the Panneerselvam-led Puratchi Thalaivi Amma faction had set a probe into the death of the former TN CM as one of the preconditions for talks with the Amma camp.

Other is the removal of jailed AIADMK chief VK Sasikala and her family members from the party.

She is serving prison term in a disproportionate assets case in which late CM Jayalalithaa was the main accused.

On August 15, senior AIADMK (Amma) leader Tamil Nadu minister KA Sengottaiyan had said that the merger of the two factions of the ruling party would happen soon.

"There is a chance of the two factions led by O Panneerselvam and CM ( Palaniswami) merging soon. You can expect that soon," he had told reporters.

AIADMK merger: EPS faction adopts resolution against Sasikala, removes Dinakaran
MUST READ
AIADMK merger: EPS faction adopts resolution against Sasikala, removes Dinakaran

Asked if Panneerselvam factions's demands have been met, the education minister had said that discussions were going on in that regard and that "it cannot be revealed."

On the other hand, AIADMK (Amma) leader and Sasikala's nephew TTV Dhinakaran had warned the party factions led by Palaniswami and Pannerselvam to mend their ways or be prepared to be "mended".

Seeking to reclaim his authority after the Palaniswami camp had adopted a resolution on August 10 declaring Dhinakaran's appointment as the party's deputy general secretary as illegal, he had on August 14 held a rally at Melur which was attended by 19 MLAs and six MPs.

Jayalalithaa was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai on 22 September 2016 and passed away on 5 December 2016.

(With Agency inputs)

