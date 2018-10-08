हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami meets PM Narendra Modi, says decision on alliance after announcement of polls dates

Tamil Nadu CM met PM Narendra Modi in the national capital.

NEW DELHI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday said that decision on a possible alliance between his party AIADMK and the BJP, which is ruling at the Centre, will be taken only after the announcement of dates for local body polls in the state.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister made these remarks after meeting PM Narendra Modi in the national capital.

Palaniswami's meeting with PM Modi has once again triggered speculation on a likely BJP-AIADMK alliance in the state.

The Palaniswami-PM Modi meeting comes days after the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister met Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and a subsequent meeting took place between SP Velumani and P Thangamani with Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Palaniswami had last met PM Modi in August 2017 when the Chief Minister came to Delhi and submitted Tamil Nadu's demands to the Centre. 

This was their first meeting this year.

The meeting gains significance in the light of facts that neither EPS nor his deputy O Panneerselvam had been able to meet the PM in Delhi for nearly a year.

