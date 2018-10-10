हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu cop kills girlfriend, then shoots himself in the head after argument

A police constable on Wednesday allegedly shot dead his girlfriend after celebrating her birthday at her residence in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu. After shooting the girl, he shot himself in the head.
 
The incident took place after an argument broke out between the two after the birthday celebrations.

The two have been identified as 21-year-old Sarawathi and 25-year-old Karthick. Saraswathi hailed from Anniyur village in Villupuram district and was pursuing medicine while Karthick belonged to Sathyamangalam of Erode district and was serving as an armed reserve constable. 

Sarawathi and Karthick got in touch with each other four years ago after they became friends on Facebook. The two fell in love and even got the approval from her parents for marriage.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when Karthick had gone to the woman's house on her birthday. An argument broke out between the two and suddenly in a fit of rage, he shot dead her with his revolver before shooting himself in the head.

After hearing the gunshot, her father rushed to the hall and found her body lying in a pool of blood. Soon after, Karthick shot himself in the head. 

Both the bodies were sent to the Government Villupuram Medical College for post-mortem.

