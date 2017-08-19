close
Tamil Nadu corporation website hacked by suspected Pakistani hacker

The online portal of Tiruchirappalli Municipal Corporation was today hacked allegedly by a Pakistani hacker with pro-Kashmir separatist slogans posted on it.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 19:44
Tamil Nadu corporation website hacked by suspected Pakistani hacker
Screen grab

Tiruchirappalli: The online portal of Tiruchirappalli Municipal Corporation was today hacked allegedly by a Pakistani hacker with pro-Kashmir separatist slogans posted on it.

The police said the motive behind the incident could be known only after a detailed investigation. They also suspect that some data might have been stolen from the website.

The hacker had also posted views on attacks on women and children, police said.

The technical experts have set right the portal and its operations have resumed, they said.

Meanwhile, the corporation officials have lodged a complaint with the cyber crime police.

The police added that the hacker claimed to be a "loan injector".

Then the hacker went on to ask..."Do you know why you got hacked?" followed by a caption, "Free Kashmir.. Freedom is our goal", they said.

