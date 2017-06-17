Tamil Nadu: CPI (M) office attacked in Coimbatore, petrol bomb hurdled

Chennai: Unidentified miscreants hurled a petrol bomb at CPI(M) office in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu in the wee hours on Saturday.

According to media report, though no one was injured in the attack, a car parked nearby was partially damaged.

The CPI(M) blamed 'Hindutva' activists for the attack and claimed it was a "continuation" of the recent attempt to attack party General Secretary Sitaram Yechury in Delhi.

CPI(M) state Secretary G Ramakrishnan strongly condemned the incident and said a four-wheeeler and a window suffered damage in the attack.

He said his party had actively worked towards ensuring communal harmony and unity in the past when communal violence broke out in Coimbatore.

"It is worrying that elements trying to disrupt communal harmony and unity in Coimbatore are on the rise of late," he said in a statement.

Ramakrishnan also recalled the recent attacks at the party's local offices in Kanyakumari district.

He urged the state government to arrest those behind today's incident.

The incident was a continuation of the attempt to manhandle Yechury recently by "intolerant activists," the party's Coimbatore District Secretary V Ramamurthy said.

The police have launched an investigation into the attack. No arrest has been made so far.

On May 9, a petrol bomb was hurled at the residence of BJP leader Muthuraman at Devakottai in the district by unknown persons. Luckily, none of the inmates were injured in the incident. According to police, some window panes were damaged. A special team was formed to investigate the case.