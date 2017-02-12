Tamil Nadu crisis: O Panneerselvam gains more support among Lok Sabha members
Chennai: Three more Lok Sabha AIADMK members on Sunday extended support to acting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.
This has weakened the earlier unified clout the party enjoyed in the Lok Sabha as the third largest group in the house.
R.P. Marutharajaa (Perambalur), B. Senguttuvan (Vellore) and Jayasingh Thiyagaraj Natterjee (Tuticorin) visited Panneerselvam at his residence here.
"We expect six more MLAs to join us," an AIADMK leader told IANS preferring anonymity.
With three MPs expressing their support to Panneerselvam, the total number of Lok Sabha members in Pannerselvam`s camp has gone up to seven. A Rajya Sabha member is also backing the Chief Minister.
The AIADMK has 37 members in Lok Sabha. Until recently, all of them were with AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala.
On Saturday, four Lok Sabha members - V. Sathyabama (Tirupur), K. Ashok Kumar (Krishnagiri), P.R. Sundaram (Namakkal) and R. Vanaroja (Thiruvannamalai) - joined the Panneerselvam camp.
Rajya Sabha member V. Maitreyan was the first to throw his lot with Panneerselvam after he revolted against Sasikala who was set to become the Chief Minister following her election as the legislature party leader of the AIADMK in the Tamil Nadu assembly.
Panneerselvam and Sasikala are locked in a bitter power struggle following the December 5 death of then Chief Minister and AIADMK supremo J. Jayalalithaa.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Panel discussion on PM Modi's ‘janampatri’ threat against Congress
- 110-year-old man turns up to cast vote in Noida, UP
- Voters of 'Naglakothi' boycott assembly elections in UP
- Election commission authorities distribute roses to voters in Bagpat
- DNA: Meet Shawna Pandya, the third Indian-origin female space scientist
- BJP records huge victory, wins all three MLC seats in Uttar Pradesh
- WATCH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar knocks off Mehedi Hasan's stumps with brilliant delivery during one-off Test
- Superstar Rajinikanth planning to launch political party?
- WATCH: How Laser sharp Virat Kohli's 'out of the blue' DRS earned India first wicket against Bangladesh
- In major breakthrough, India successfully tests ballistic missile interception