Tamil Nadu Governor accepts Panneerselvam's resignation

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao on Monday accepted Chief Minister O Panneerselvam`s resignation.

In a letter to Panneerselvam, copies of which were distributed to the media Rao said: "I hereby accept your resignation and the resignation of your Council of Ministers tendered vide your letter dated 5.2.2017."

"I request you and the present Council of Ministers to function until alternate arrangements are made," Rao said.

Panneerselvam had tendered his resignation on Sunday to enable AIADMK general secretary VKSasikala, who was elected the legislature party leader, to become the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, the date of Sasikala`s swearing-in is yet to be finalised, said an AIADMK spokesperson.