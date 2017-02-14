Tamil Nadu lawmaker escapes from beach resort

Chennai: On a day when Tamil Nadu Police submitted a report to the Madras High Court saying the legislators supporting AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala are not being held captive at a beach resort near here, one of the lawmakers housed there on Monday made a dramatic escape from the spot.

SS Saravanan, who represents Madurai South, landed up at Acting Chief Minister O Panneerselvam's residence, where he told the media that he scaled up a wall and jumped down to escape.

Saravanan also said that he had to disguise himself and change his get up to escape from the beach resort.

His escape comes on a day when Sasikala decided to visit the beach resort again for the third day, and subsequently spend the night there.

With this the number of legislators supporting Panneerselvam has gone up to seven.

Earlier addressing the legislators at the resort, Sasikala said all will go out happily on Tuesday.

