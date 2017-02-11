Tamil Nadu minister K Pandiarajan joins O Panneerselvam camp
Chennai: In another jolt to AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister K. Pandiarajan on Saturday switched his loyalties to acting Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam's camp the first state minister to do so.
Till Friday Pandiarajan was with Sasikala and was defending her in a staunch manner.
Earlier in the day, two Lok Sabha Members extended support to Panneerselvam by joining his camp.
The two members -- Ashok Kumar representing Krishnagiri constituency and Sundaram representing Namakkal -- visited Panneerselvam at his residence here.
Earlier, sitting Rajya Sabha member V. Maitreyan had joined Panneerselvam`s camp.
The two MPs joined Panneerselvam a day after AIADMK spokesperson Vaigaichelvan said people joining Panneerselvam`s camp are "beyond their expiry date".
Speaking to reporters here, Ashok Kumar said other AIADMK MPs will also start joining hands with Panneerselvam.
The AIADMK has 37 members in the Lok Sabha.
Panneerselvam revolted against AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala on Tuesday night alleging that he was forced to resign as Chief Minister to pave the way for her to occupy that chair.
Subsequently five legislators, one sitting MP, party old-timers, former legislators and others have started expressing their support to Panneerselvam.
- AIADMK political crisis: Sasikala meets Governor, stakes claim to form govt in Tamil Nadu