हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
TTV Dhinakaran

Tamil Nadu: Petrol bomb hurled at TTV Dhinakaran's car, driver injured

The incident left Dhinakaran's driver and personal photographer injured.

Tamil Nadu: Petrol bomb hurled at TTV Dhinakaran&#039;s car, driver injured
ANI photo

Chennai: A country-made petrol bomb was hurled targetting the car of TTV Dhinakaran on Sunday. The sidelined AIADMK leader was not inside the car when the incident took place.

The incident, which happened outside his place, left Dhinakaran's driver and personal photographer injured.

Photos released by news agency ANI show the damaged rear windshield of Dhinakaran's SUV car. Pieces of broken glass could also be seen on the road.

Police have reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

Last year, Dhinakaran parted ways with the ruling AIADMK to form his own party and contest RK Nagar by-election. RK Nagar Assembly constituency fell vacant after the death of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

Sidelined Dhinakaran won the much-sought-after constituency, taking a virtually unassailable lead of over 40,000 votes against his AIADMK rival E Madhusudhanan.

Tags:
TTV DhinakaranAIADMKTamil Nadu

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close