Tamil Nadu: Protest with severed heads of cattle creates flutter

Coimbatore: Two activists of a pro-Tamil fringe outfit on Friday caused a flutter when they came holding severed heads of cattle to a protest against the Centre's notification banning sale of cattle in animal markets for slaughter.

Even as police were taking into custody the members of the "Aadhi Tamilar Peravai" for staging a protest demonstration in the heart of the city, two of its activists suddenly appeared at the spot holding two severed heads of cattle.

Police personnel swiftly ran towards the two and snatched the heads and removed them from the spot.

In all, 22 activists of the outfit were arrested and later released, police said.

The protesters raised slogans against ban saying it would affect the farmers.