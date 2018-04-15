Tamil Nadu TNUSRB SI recruitment 2018 results out at tnusrbonline.org for 6140 police constables, jail wardens and firemen posts

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board or TNUSRB has uploaded the results of Common Recruitment Examination (Grade II) at tnusrbonline.org for positions of police constables, jail wardens and firemen. The TNUSRB results were declared on Sunday morning. The recruitment board also released the answer keys of exams.

Selected candidates will now need to undergo Physical Measurement Test, followed by Endurance Test, Physical Efficiency Test and Document Verification

A ratio of 1:5 candidates are generally called for the second stage of candidate selection - Physical Measurement.

In order to check the TNUSRB Common Recruitment Examination (Grade II) results, interested candidates need to follow these steps:

1. Log on to tnusrbonline.org or click here

2. Now enter the User ID and Password details, before hitting submit.

3. Once you log in, the TNUSRB SI recruitment 2018 results will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to save a physical copy of the results for future reference.

To view the TNUSRB exam answer keys, click here.

The board had conducted the tests for recruitment to 6140 posts, the advertisement for which were released in January 2018.

The pen and paper-based written exam was held for 1 hour, 20 minutes and had a total of 80 marks. Questions were from general knowledge (50 marks) and psychology (30 marks).

TNUSRB SI recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

Police Constable Grade II – 5538

Jail Warder Grade II – 365

Fireman – 237