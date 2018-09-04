Tamil Nadu: Woman, who shouted 'fascist BJP government down down', granted bail

Chennai: A 25-year-old woman, who was held for shouting 'fascist BJP government down down' in front of the party's Tamil Nadu chief Tamilisai Soundararajan, has been granted bail by Thoothukudi court on Tuesday.

The woman, Sophia, allegedly got into an argument with Soundararajan after shouting slogans at Tuticorin Airport on Monday.

The BJP president further claimed that the woman followed her till the arrival gate, all the while raising slogans. "

Her appearance looked threatening, I feel some organisation is behind her," said Soundararajan.

ANI also released a video where the woman can be seen arguing with Soundararajan while the police is constantly trying to calm her down.

Sophia, who is said to be pursuing research in Canada, was returning home and was seated behind Soundararajan`s third-row seat. Suddenly she got up and shouted anti-BJP slogans.

Soundararajan later told the media that the girl student rose in a "menacing" manner against her.