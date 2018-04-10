Tight security for CSK vs KKR match, cover for players as well as spectators

Chennai: IPL Commissioner Rajeev Shukla met Union Home Secretary Rajeev Gauba on Tuesday over possible security threat to T20 matches being conducted in Tamil Nadu. Opposition to the matches in the state has intensified in recent days with several political parties questioning why matches should be conducted when there are widespread protests demanding the constitution of the Cauvery Management Board (CMB).

Shukla met Gauba on the sidelines of threat to matches in Chepauk and said he was assured tight security would be provided for cricketing action to take place unhindered. "Tamil Nadu government and Chennai police has assured that security will be provided," he told news agency ANI. "I met Home Secretary, who spoke to the DGP and gave instructions that full security should be provided to the spectators, players and that no untoward incidents should not happen."

Certain groups and political parties have threatened to disrupt Tuesday's match between Chennai and Kolkata teams. Pro-Tamil outfit Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) on Monday had warned of picketing Chepauk stadium if matches were allowed to take place. They say that matches should not take place at a time when the state was witnessing widespread agitations on the vexed issue.

Chennai: Protest by various groups outside MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, intensifies. They are agitating against #CSKvsKKR IPL match to be held at 8 pm. Heavy Police force deployed. #CauveryManagementBoard. pic.twitter.com/eFcOIfhcAt — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2018

Meanwhile, a group of prominent cinema actors and directors launched a forum to back Tamils' cause in the state and called for 'postponement' of IPL fixtures in the state.

Veteran film director Bharathiraja, part of the forum, told reporters that IPL will "divert" the prevailing "awakening" among youth in Tamil Nadu over the Cauvery issue.

"Tamil Nadu is boiling... we are not saying there is no need for IPL... Please postpone (the matches). IPL will divert the awakening among the youth over the Cauvery issue," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)