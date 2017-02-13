TN MLA seeks public's opinion on support to AIADMK factions
Nagapattinam: Nagapattinam MLA M Thamimum Ansari has sought a referendum asking people to tell him which of the two AIADMK factions should receive his support.
The MLA is the general secretary of Manithaneya Jananayaka Katchi which contested in alliance with the AIADMK on that party's two leaves symbol in the May 2016 assembly polls and won.
MJK party sources said the MLA held discussions with party office bearers on Sunday on the matter and later announced that he would conduct a referendum to ascertain the people's views.
Accordingly, boxes were placed in the MLA's office premises at Nagapattinam today, seeking the public's views.
Thamimun Ansari said MJK's administrative committee would scrutinise the views expressed by the people and announce a decision soon.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Panel discussion on PM Modi's ‘janampatri’ threat against Congress
- Fateh Ka Fatwa: What are the hindrances faced by Muslim women in India?
- Will Iman, world's heaviest woman weighing 500 kg, get a new lease of life in India?
- Watch: PM Modi addresses rally in Uttarakhand's Srinagar
- Why are politicians trying to disguise crime in UP in communal colours?
- WATCH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar knocks off Mehedi Hasan's stumps with brilliant delivery during one-off Test
- I-League, Kolkata Derby: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan — As it happened...
- Pakistani girl asked Irfan Pathan why he plays for India being a Muslim? Read his brilliant reply
- People wave BJP flags, chant PM Narendra Modi's name in Rahul Gandhi's road show - Watch Video
- T20 Blind World Cup: Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Indian team with a special message