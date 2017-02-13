close
TN MLA seeks public's opinion on support to AIADMK factions

PTI | Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 13:10

Nagapattinam: Nagapattinam MLA M Thamimum Ansari has sought a referendum asking people to tell him which of the two AIADMK factions should receive his support.

The MLA is the general secretary of Manithaneya Jananayaka Katchi which contested in alliance with the AIADMK on that party's two leaves symbol in the May 2016 assembly polls and won.

MJK party sources said the MLA held discussions with party office bearers on Sunday on the matter and later announced that he would conduct a referendum to ascertain the people's views.

Accordingly, boxes were placed in the MLA's office premises at Nagapattinam today, seeking the public's views.

Thamimun Ansari said MJK's administrative committee would scrutinise the views expressed by the people and announce a decision soon.

First Published: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 13:10

