TN would not have progressed under ''criminal'' Sasikala: Pushpa backs SC verdict

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The removal of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (AIADMK) general secretary VK Sasikala escalated into a movement under Sasikala Pushpa, who apart from having personal issues with the former, has been a close aide of the caretaker Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

With the Supreme Court pronouncing its verdict that poses a legal hurdle for the graduation of Sasikala as the chief minister of the state, Pushpa is mightily happy.Dubbing Sasikala as `criminal` even as she expressed her faith in the Indian judiciary, Pushpa on Tuesday held her responsible for everything that went wrong in the AIADMK politics.

"Everybody loved Amma, that`s why the whole state progressed under her. The state would not have progressed under a lady like Sasikala who has been convicted for a case. Nobody is sympathetic towards Sasikala. She`s a criminal. She has a very bad name in the state. She used to produce false evidence against anybody who was close to Amma and tried to instigate her against the person," Pushpa said.

"I earned good name under Amma. That`s why she has done this to me. I have spearheaded the movement against Sasikala and I am very happy for her conviction," she added.

Talking about the consequences of the verdict, Sasikala said she hoped that Panneerselvam would soon be sworn-in as the Chief Minister."She cannot enter into politics for 10 years. So, she cannot be the chief minister of the state. Nobody liked her anyway. I hope O Panneerselvam will now be appointed as the Chief Minister of the state," she said, adding, "I congratulate the Supreme Court. I personally had faith in the system. Now, in Tamil Nadu, goondaism, rowdyism will come to an end.

Everybody knows three-four false cases were put against me by this lady. The family politics is over now in Tamil Nadu. "Earlier in the day, Sasikala was adjudged as guilty in connection with a 19-year old disproportionate assets case and was ordered by the apex court to serve the remainder of her four-year jail term, which comes out three-and-a-half years.The verdict gives Panneerselvam a boost in staking claim to be Tamil Nadu`s Chief Minister.