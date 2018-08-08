हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karunanidhi funeral

Two dead, 33 injured in stampede outside Rajaji hall in Chennai ahead of Karunanidhi's funeral

Karunanidhi's final journey will begin from Rajaji Hall, where his mortal remains are kept for public homage, by 4 pm.

Two dead, 33 injured in stampede outside Rajaji hall in Chennai ahead of Karunanidhi&#039;s funeral

CHENNAI: Two people have been killed and at least thirty three have been injured in a stampede which took place in Chennai on Wednesday. Chaos and scuffle ensued outside the Rajaji Hall in Chennai as the crowd swelled for the late DMK chief M Karunanidhi's funeral. 

Supporters have thronged the Rajaji Hall where his body has been kept for his followers to pay last respects. There is a sea of people around Marina beach as well where the DMK patriarch will be buried. His final journey is expected to begin around 4 PM.

Earlier in the day,  the Chennai Police had to resort to a mild lathicharge as well to disperse the crowd. DMK supporters were seen climbing the walls in an attempt to enter Rajaji Hall to see their leader for one last time as the police had blocked the main entrance gate to control the growing crowd.

DMK top leadership including party working president MK Stalin had to step out to appeal to the cadres to maintain and to stay away from any kind of violence. "Those who are in power are trying to create chaos, but you have all shown the strength of the cadres. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace. I request the cadre to remain calm, I did not want anything for myself. All I want is a fitting tribute to Kalaignar," Stalin said. 

Karunanidhi's final journey will begin from Rajaji Hall, where his mortal remains are kept for public homage, by 4 pm and proceed through Sivananda Road and Thanthai Periyar Road to reach Anna Square.

He would be buried adjacent to mausoleum of former chief minister and his mentor CN Annadurai on the Marina beach. "Party supporters and the public are requested to stay calm during the procession and pay their respects to the unparalleled leader," a statement from the party said.

The golden casket in which the mortal remains of Karunanidhi would be laid to rest will have the engraving in Tamil, "Oivu edukamal uzhaithavan, idho oivu eduthu kondu irukiran, meaning "one who worked hard without taking rest, is resting in peace here".

